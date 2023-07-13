PARSONS, Kan. — An investigation several months in the making culminated in the arrest of five people in Parsons this week.

Citing potential drug activity as the reason for the case, a search warrant executed on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of narcotics, a firearm, and more, the Parsons Police Department said. Parsons Chief of Police Robert Spinks said the outcome shows that community complaints do not go unheard.

The search took place at a home in the 800 block of Morgan Ave., where PPD said they located white substances that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamines and marijuana. The five arrested and their corresponding charges can be found below:

Krystal Dawn Gatewood, 48 Criminal use of Weapons, Distribution of Certain Stimulants, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Stimulant

Clyde Douglas McGlory, 49 Distribution of Certain Stimulants, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Stimulants and two Parsons Municipal Warrants

Joseph Patrick Treiber, 43 Distribution of Certain Stimulants, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Stimulants

Stacey Marie Cash, 33 Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Stimulants

Daniel Owen Umbarger, 43 Interference with Law enforcement Officers, Possession of Stimulants and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Chief Spinks added the case is far from over and the investigation remains ongoing. Charges listed are pending through the Labette County Attorney’s Office.