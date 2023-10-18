Damyon Fisher, 42, sits in court on day two of his trial, October 18th, 2023.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Guilty on both counts: That’s the verdict handed down Wednesday against Damyon Fisher.

It took the jury just 24 minutes to find Fisher guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the March 2022 death of 36-year-old Scotty Roller.

Day two of the case began with both the defense and prosecution delivering closing statements. Then the case was turned over to the jury shortly after 10 AM. Fisher stood emotionless as the jury read the verdict, then turned and whispered “I love you” to his family in the courtroom.

Fisher talks to family following the verdit.

His attorney tells us they are working on an appeal.

The trial only began Tuesday with jury selection in the morning and opening arguments in the afternoon. Several witnesses took the stand, including Fisher himself, who claimed Roller’s death was the result of self-defense.

A commercial excavator surrounded by police tape can be seen in the Eddie Fisher’s front yard of 20364 Crane Drive in Newton County, MO.

Fisher’s father, Eddie, also took the stand; he has already pleaded guilty for his role in the case and is serving seven years in prison.