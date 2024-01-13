KSNF/KODE — A federal judge sends a Commerce, Oklahoma man to prison for receiving and distributing child porn.

Andrew Hartman, 49, will spend the next nine years in federal prison.

He was arrested in 2021 when the FBI began investigating accounts and chat rooms on the Kik messenger app that featured people trading child sexual abuse materials.

Hartman pleaded guilty two years ago to sharing videos of pre-teen boys engaging in sex acts.

Investigators recovered 13 electronic devices from Hartman’s home that contained 525 images of child porn.

Upon release from prison, Hartman will be placed on 12 years of supervised probation.