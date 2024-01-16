LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A federal judge citing a Kansas City Chiefs superfan’s prior escape from Oklahoma denied a Tulsa prosecutor’s request to have him return to the state where he is accused of robbing a credit union.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, also known as the Chiefsaholic, is awaiting an April 29 trial date on 19 federal indictments of bank robbery and money laundering.

Earlier this month, the Tulsa District Court issued a writ of habeas corpus directing the U.S. Marshals Service to transport Babudar to the Tulsa District Court for an upcoming status conference and “all subsequent proceedings” in an Oklahoma robbery case, court records show.

Magistrate Judge Jill A. Morris ruled on Tuesday, noting Babudar’s “prior escape from State custody, and taking into account the case timelines in both jurisdictions,” denying the Tulsa prosecutor’s request.

Federal prosecutors opposed Babudar’s transfer to Oklahoma, “Given Babudar’s previous flight from Tulsa County’s custody, the government lacks confidence that Babudar will be returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to face trial in this matter in a timely manner.”

The Kansas City Chiefs fan is also known on social media as “ChiefsAholic” due to the wolf-like Chiefs clothes he was seen wearing to Chiefs games. Authorities believe Babudar allegedly robbed banks and credit unions across the county in 2022 to fund expenses associated with attending home and away Chiefs games.

Babudar’s Tulsa County District Court charges focus on assault and robbery charges for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union. After posting bail he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

He is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing Oklahoma and was subsequently arrested by federal authorities in July and later federally indicted.

In the Oklahoma case, Babudar is accused of pointing a weapon at a credit union employee’s chest threatening he “would put a bullet in the employee’s head,” if the bank employee failed to turn over money, court records show.

Tulsa prosecutors issued a $1 million out-standing warrant on Babudar, records show.