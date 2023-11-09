TULSA – A federal grand jury in Oklahoma returns multiple indictments that include a former Miami School District instructor and two other northeast Oklahomans.
We first brought you the story about charges filed against Ronald Dale Sanders, the former school teacher, who worked for a number of Four State area schools. The allegations against him involve one of his former students who, authorities say, met him when he was employed by the Miami School District.
Ronald Dale Sanders, Belton, Mo.
Sanders is charged with:
- Traveling with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct
- Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country
- Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor in Indian Country
- Tampering with Evidence by Corrupt Persuasion
The former Miamian is accused of traveling from Missouri to Welch from Aug. 2023 to Oct. 15, 2023, to engage in a sexual act with a minor, who is under the age of 16. Sanders is additionally charged for attempting to destroy or conceal evidence from Oct. 15, 2023, to Oct. 18, 2023.
Jonathan Eliezer Miranda Juarez, 29, Commerce
Juarez indictment allegations:
- Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity; Coercion
- Enticement of a Minor
Juarez is accused of knowingly transporting a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity on Aug. 18, 2023. He is also charged with coercion and enticement of a minor from Aug. of 2020 through Aug. 18, 2023.
Charles William Pebeahsy, III., 51, Quapaw
Pebeahsy is charged with:
- Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country
- Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
Pebeahsy is accused of assaulting his victims with intent to commit murder on May 31, 2023.