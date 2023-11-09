OZARK, Mo. — The FBI is investigating three ATM thefts that have happened in the last six weeks across southwest Missouri.

Investigators say that in all three instances, the suspects stole a truck, attached it to an ATM using hooks and chains and then pulled the front off the machine to access the cash inside.

Court documents say the most recent theft occurred on Oct. 30 at a Southern Bank location in Ozark. The thieves took just over $30,000.

This week, federal prosecutors charged one of the suspects in the theft.

Authorities say Nigel Luchin of Houston, Texas left his driver’s license behind in the stolen truck, which was abandoned 200 yards away from the bank. His criminal history includes prior arrests for property crimes and organized criminal activity.

Luchin is charged with bank robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office said Luchin has not yet been arrested in this case.