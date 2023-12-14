PITTSBURG, Kan. — The family of a murdered Pittsburg man said they’re relieved someone has been arrested in connection to the case.

Justin Krogen, 36, was shot and killed on August 20th outside of the Hammerhead Bar and Grill in Pittsburg.

His family has been trying to bring awareness to the investigation and assist law enforcement. That included Krogen’s uncle, Robert Taylor, who traveled to Arkansas a month ago to speak to police. The family also led a peaceful protest outside of the Pittsburg Police Department in October.

Krogen’s sister received the call about a person arrested in the case from investigators. She was with Krogen the night he was killed.

“Actually Christina was the one that called me and had gotten the news, and was crying and so happy. And just everybody kind of broke down for awhile and like I said it was just a bitter sweet moment,” said Taylor.

U.S. Marshals arrested 33-year-old Jemon Allen (above) in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Tuesday afternoon. Allen is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Arkansas on no bond. He’s waiting to be extradited back to Crawford County.