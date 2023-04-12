Drug agents say 26,000 plants and 900 pounds of processed marijuana seized

FAIRLAND, Okla. — Oklahoma state narcotics agents say they shut down an illegal marijuana farm that may have illegal sales tied to Missouri.

The marijuana farm growing license was obtained fraudulently, said Mark Woodward, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, he said.

“We believe there are illegal sale ties into southwest Missouri,” Woodward said.

Aerial view/photograph provided by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The suspected illegal operation was located about two miles north of Fairland on OK-125. Agents, along with Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and Miami Police Department officers reportedly seized 26,000 marijuana plants and 900 pounds of processed marijuana, Woodward said.

Woodward said one man is in custody. Authorities are not releasing his name at this time, he said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.