MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland man accused of supplying two teenage girls with sex toys is facing child sexual abuse charges.

Michael Crum/Ottawa County Sheriff’s mugshot

Michael Crum, 34, is charged with one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and two counts of lewd molestation of a child under 16. He is free on a reduced bail of $45,000 and is scheduled to return to court on March 27, online court records show.

Crum denies all the allegations and maintains his innocence, said Ken Gallon, Crum’s attorney.

The two alleged victims are 15 and 14, according to court documents.

It is not the policy of KSN/KODE to identify the names of sexual abuse victims.

According to the arrest affidavit, Crum attempted to give the teens sleeping pills, and “bought vibrators” to give to the girls. One of the girls described to investigators the size of the object and said the sex toy was purple.

The teens also told investigators Crum’s former girlfriend gave them “alcohol” and on one occasion “marijuana gummies,” the affidavit states. The former girlfriend has not been charged.

If convicted Crum is facing up to a life sentence, according to court records.

The alleged victims told investigators Crum would expose himself and once was “totally naked,” the affidavit states.

The probable cause affidavit states that on one occasion when Crum exposed himself, he was also engaging in a sex act in front of one of the teens. He is also accused of touching one teen, lifting her shirt, and photographing her breasts.

Investigators says Crum also used video cameras, one of which was located in a bathroom, and they allege Crum would engage in a sex act while viewing the teenagers.