Mario Che-Tiul booking photo

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Barry County authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Mario Che-Tiul remains at large after multiple inmates escaped last night (Thur. 6/1). While the others were found and are back in custody, Che-Tiul is still on the run.

The Sheriff’s Office says Che-Tiul assaulted two correctional officers and is said to be armed and dangerous – citizens are asked not to approach him. If you see him, you are asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at

(417) 847-6556.