JOPLIN, Mo. — A downtown Joplin building is damaged after a DWI driver crashes into it late Friday night.

The building in question is the ‘Your Dog’s Best Friend’ pet training facility at the corner of 12th and Main.

Officers with the Joplin Police Department say a driver crashed into the corner of the building, around 11:30 PM.

The vehicle operator was taken to a local hospital after the crash and is now facing a DWI charge.