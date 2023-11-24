NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation into two Dollar General robberies ends in the pursuit and arrest of a Neosho man.

After those two recent armed robberies, Newton County authorities said they conducted a stakeout of the Granby Dollar General Store. They received a tip about a suspicious person inside the business and while watching the store, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description pull into the lot.

The detective approached the car and said he saw the driver with black face paint, which also matched previous accounts.

Deputies chased the suspect’s vehicle when he sped away. After a short pursuit the suspect drove into a ravine. Officers say the man got out of his car and told them law he had a gun. While officers established a perimeter and waited for backup, the suspect was able to escape under the cover of darkness.

An assisting Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer later reported finding a handgun in the roadway.

Detectives were able to trace the suspect’s location to the Bed and Bath Hotel on Hwy 59 in Neosho. A team of officers swarmed the suspect’s room and say they found him attempting to remove his face paint. Hundreds of dollars believed to be from past robberies were also discovered.

The unnamed 62-year-old suspect was taken into custody. He faces charges for several felonies, including two counts of first degree robbery and armed criminal action.