NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County authorities are looking for a suspect after two reported armed robberies.

The sheriff’s office said Monday night, someone entered the Dollar General store on Highway-43 wearing a mask and gloves, showed a weapon, and demanded cash. Sheriff Chris Jennings said the same thing happened Sunday night at the Dollar General in Racine.

He believes the same person is likely responsible for both robberies. In both cases, the suspect was able to escape with the cash from the registers.

Jennings said they are reviewing surveillance video and pictures to try and identify the suspect.