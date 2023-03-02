(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KODE/KSNF) — Police in Oklahoma City say they’ve located several deceased dogs that were deliberately weighed down and thrown in a pond to drown.

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) shared a Crime Stoppers video to the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages Wednesday afternoon (3/1), asking the public for help solving the cruel and “absolutely infuriating” crimes taking place at a pond in Edwards Park, located on the city’s east side.

In the video posted to the OKCPD’s social media platforms, Master Sergeant, Jennifer Wardlow said that police were recently contacted about the incidents and asked for help by reaching out to the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division.

In the video, Master Sergeant Wardlow says, “It’s a terrible case… there have been dogs that have been drowned at Edwards Park. The first dog was discovered back on January 19th. The investigators are not certain at this point when they were actually thrown in there, but we do know that they were discovered in this past month.”

In a section of the video, Wardlow continues talking over various scenes from Edwards Park. This is where she provides details about what the OKCPD recently found there. “An additional drowned dog was discovered as police were making this video, bringing the total number killed in this horrible manner to four,” she stated.

Wardlow goes on to say, “These dogs have been tied to either a cinder block or a brick, something heavy, to weigh the dogs down — obviously so they can throw them in there and die.”

According to Wardlow, investigators have not received any good leads in the case. She concludes the video by saying, “Whoever is doing this is just taking these dogs to the pier there at the pond in the park, and simply throwing them off the pier, weighted down.”

Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest, or charges filed in felony cases. Tips on the drownings can be submitted anonymously, HERE.

In Oklahoma, animal cruelty is a felony that’s punishable by a prison sentence of up to five years and a $5,000 fine.