JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police arrested a man they say is connected to two business burglaries from earlier this month.

On April 5th, Boyd Metals (1027 S. Byers Ave.) and Joplin Plumbing (415 W. Jungle Blvd.) were both burglarized. The businesses are near one another and the burglaries were believed to happened within a narrow time frame.

In the Boyd Metals burglary, a nail gun, and a key to a piece of equipment were stolen. All while employees were present at the facility, JPD said in their release.

At Joplin Plumbing, thousands of dollars worth of tools plus a 2001 Toyota Tundra truck were stolen and subsequently driven out of the business through a locked fence. An excavator was also damaged.

Analysis of surveillance video showed a suspect at both locations to which JPD determined to be the same person. Police allege the man on the video is Clayton D. Burke, 24, of Diamond.

Two days later on April 7th Burke was located and arrested. Police say when they booked Burke into jail, he was found to still be in possession of property stolen in one of the burglaries.

Burke now faces charges for first degree burglary (Boyd Metals), and second degree burglary (Joplin Plumbing). He was released back in March on burglary and drug charges, JPD added. Burke remains in the Jasper County Jail on a $50,000 bond.