JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County woman accused of assaulting a terminally ill elderly woman is facing federal charges.

Jennifer Diana Warren, 49, of Rose, was federally indicted on assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country, witness tampering by the threat and use of physical force and assault by striking, beating, and wounding.

Jennifer Warren/Mugshot provided by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

The alleged assault happened to a 66-year-old Jay woman with stage 4 colon cancer in July, according to a Jay police report and family members.

She also faces several assault and battery related charges in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court. Court records show those charges are expected to be dismissed since federal charges were filed.

Warren’s federal indictment is sealed, court records show. She was released from federal custody on Sept. 8 on a personal recognizance bond. The trial is set for Nov. 13 in Tulsa, court records show.

The elderly victim told Jay police she attempted to help Warren and Spencer Huckaby, Warren’s husband, load some of her belongings onto a stock trailer and was told by Huckaby to go in the house. When she returned, Warren and Huckaby were arguing over the elderly woman’s belongings and Huckaby began screaming at the elderly victim.

“Warren came out of the stock trailer and grabbed her (the victim) throwing her to the side of the brick house,” according to the police report. Jay Police Report, July 21, 2023

The police report stated the elderly victim “complained of having a bump on her head and being very confused and distraught.”

When confronted by the victim’s family, the victim’s adult daughter attempted to call 911 and Warren allegedly grabbed the telephone and “started choking her and hitting her head on the cement floor,” the police report states. During the assault, Huckaby “put his foot on” the adult daughter’s face, the report states.

The police report states the adult daughter received a small bump on both sides of her head, red marks on her neck and shoulder area, a red mark on her left cheekbone and a round mark on her right elbow. She also had two small cuts that were partially bleeding on her left thumb and a large red mark on her upper, left thigh area, according to the police report.

A Delaware County protective order was issued through April 2024 against Warren and Huckaby, court records show.

Huckaby was also charged in Delaware County District Court with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. The misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records show.