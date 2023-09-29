TULSA, Okla. — A Colcord man was sentenced to over 12 years for violently shaking a four-month-old infant causing severe brain injuries.

Lucas Jack Woods, 23, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa of child abuse in Indian Country in April 2022. He was sentenced earlier this month.

A judge sentenced Woods to 150 months, court records show. It was also ordered that he serve three years of supervised release. Two supervised release conditions are that Woods enter a mental health program and have no contact with the victim, court records show.

Woods explained to investigators he had taken his frustration out on the child, and he was ashamed and could not face the reality of what he had done.

Wood’s attorney argued for a lighter sentence saying Woods was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression as a child.

During an interview with FBI agents, Woods confessed to shaking the infant while sending messages to the girl’s mother while she was at work. He was struggling to care for the child and growing frustrated and desperate, according to court documents.

One message stated, “I can’t do this taking care of … by myself…. She’s not stopped [crying}] since you left.”

The infant was admitted to OU Medical Center for emergency pediatric treatment for a brain bleed and extensive retinal hemorrhages with a subdural hematoma. A bruise described as “a squeeze mark” was also found on the child’s right upper arm.