(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A southeast Kansas man is sentenced for hitting a pedestrian and then driving away from the scene.

Pittsburg Police said the hit-and-run happened on October 28th of last year, when Brian Scott Walrod, 46, of Cherokee was driving an SUV near the 1400 block of East 14th Street in Pittsburg. According to police, Walrod was traveling westbound on 14th Street when he struck Melanie Ishimura, 43, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area. Ishimura sustained serious injuries from the incident.

Three days after the non-fatal, hit-and-run incident — Walrod showed up at the Pittsburg Police Department to turn himself in. He was then placed under arrest for failure to stop at an accident, resulting in great bodily injury, and transported to the Crawford County Jail.

On Monday (8/21), a Crawford County District Court judge sentenced Walrod to eight months in prison. After his release, he will be on probation for 18 months. The judge also ordered Walrod to pay $31,436 in restitution to the victim, Melanie Ishimura.