TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County man is in federal custody for allegedly raping an 11-year-old child and saying it was his job to take her virginity.

Lance Douglas Roark, 43, of Bluejacket, was indicted in U.S. Federal Court with abusive sexual contact with a minor under 12-years of age in Indian country and assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years of age in Indian Country.

In addition to the alleged sexual abuse of the 11-year-old, he is accused of making sexually suggestive comments to a 17-year-old saying “her virginity was something for him to take,” according to court records.

Roark’s trial is set for Jan. 16, court records show.

During his arraignment, Roark repeatedly refused to answer questions invoking the Fifth Amendment saying he did not recognize the court’s authority.

Court records show a federal judge ruled “there are no conditions of release that would reasonably assure the safety of others” and remanded him to the custody of the United States Marshal.

ACCUSATIONS

Roark allegedly approached the girls’ mother saying he wanted to have sex with the girls and detailed his fantasies. He allegedly said, “he wouldn’t do it unless he had their permission,” according to the Sept. 8 transcript of Roark’s initial appearance and arraignment.

The mother reported him to the police in June of 2023. Court records show a five-year protective order was issued against Roark.

During the investigation, the older teen told authorities Roark said her virginity was something for him “to take” and “he had the right to force himself on her,” according to the transcript.

The transcript stated the teen refused to have sex with Roark.

Roark then approached the preteen asking for sex saying his wife and the older teen would not have sex with him, the transcript says. During the encounter, Roark allegedly touched the child inappropriately and exposed himself to her.

During the preteen’s forensic interview, the child reportedly told officials Roark approached her saying, “it was okay for them to have sex.” He then allegedly used his phone to show the child a video of a woman performing a sex act on a man.

According to court records, the child backed away from him, but Roark allegedly told her “that the touching was okay because her body likes it.” The child told officials she continued to refuse his sexual advances saying he was “not her husband,”

Later that same day, the defendant convinced the child to go to the store with him. On the way back to the residence, Roark stopped his vehicle on a dirt road near a church and sexually assaulted the child, according to the transcript.

The child told the forensic interviewer Roark began treating her “like a wife,” while sexually abusing her. The child said Roark gave her two options on how he would sexually abuse her, the transcript says.

Before anything else could happen, a car came down the street and the child assumed the suspect got scared.

The child told investigators Roark said “he’s going to enjoy her screams and crying when he took her virginity, and that that would mean that he would know he was doing something right,” according to the transcript.

Roark also told her that it would “hurt” and that “if she ever heard screaming coming from the older teen’s room, “she needed to pretend like she didn’t hear anything,” according to the transcript.

Roark continued to tell his wife he was having fantasies about the girls and “that he could feel like he could do whatever he wants,” according to the transcript.

During a December court hearing, Roark petitioned the court to represent himself in his trial. The court granted his request after a competency hearing, court records show.