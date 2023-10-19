IOLA, Kan. — Southeast Kansas authorities tracked down and arrested a couple accused of assaulting and running over a Missouri police officer.

According to Bryan Murphy, the Allen County Kansas Sheriff, Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputies and Jasper, Missouri PD all assisted in locating the suspects Brandon David, and Raven Gomez Wednesday evening. Through collaborative efforts he said, the two were found on a property five miles southeast of Moran, Kansas and taken into custody.

David and Gomez are accused of assaulting and running over a Jasper officer that responded to a call at Pete’s Convenience Store Monday night (video of incident from Jasper PD below). Police say that after unsuccessfully attempting to steal the officer’s vehicle, the duo returned to their car where they ran over the victim’s foot twice before fleeing.

Charges from Allen County are pending, but Kansas officials say they will send the couple back to Missouri first to face possible charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer.