LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell.

Gary Raburn, KDOC

Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is charged with investigating suspicious deaths within the Kansas prison system. Investigators with the KBI say they have a suspect but are awaiting autopsy results before filing charges.

Raburn was released from prison in 2013 after serving eight years for an aggravated kidnapping charge. Prosecutors originally charged Raburn in June 2004 with rape, aggravated kidnapping, and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was convicted and sentenced in October 2005.

Raburn was sent back to prison several times and absconded from authorities in 2019. You can read his criminal history by searching the Kansas Department of Corrections website, here.