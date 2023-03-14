JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man charged with possessing 169 pounds of marijuana pleaded guilty to a reduced drug charge and was sentenced to 60 days in the Delaware County.

Mei Sing Cheng/Mugshot provided by Delaware County Sheriff’s Department

Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut entered the plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on March 7th. The original charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp were reduced to one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, court records show.

The 60-day sentence ordered by the Court is considered time served and Cheng was released from custody, records show. Cheng was also fined $100.

Cheng was traveling on Oklahoma 10 in southern Delaware County when he pulled out in front of a police officer. During the traffic stop, Cheng tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage.