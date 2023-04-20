TULSA, Okla. – A Commerce man indicted for the killing of a two-month-old baby is free on $10,000 bail, according to federal court records.

Michael David Gregory, 28, of Commerce, was federally indicted in U.S. District Court on Monday in connection to the death of a two-month-old infant.

Quapaw Nation Marshal Service took Gregory into custody on Wednesday on first-degree murder in Indian Country; two counts of child abuse in Indian Country and two counts of child neglect in Indian Country.

He is accused of abusing twin two-month-old girls. The one infant, a member of the Choctaw Tribe, died Dec. 1, according to the indictment.

The indictment states that Gregory is also accused of injuring, torturing, and maiming the infants from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

Gregory was released on $10,000 bail and one bail condition is that he cannot have any contact with the surviving infant, court records show.

Few details about the incident have been made public. Federal Court Judge Christine D. Little has sealed many of the charging documentation and authorized the defendant’s bond.

We will continue to follow this case and update the story as soon as information is made available.