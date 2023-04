COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Columbus, Kansas man is sentenced to nearly five years in prison for drug possession.

Steven Beaty, 44, pleaded guilty to several felonies in November 2022, including meth possession. A Cherokee County judge sentenced him to 57 months in prison, or just under 5 years.

Beaty also failed to register as a violent offender from a manslaughter conviction back in 2000.

In that case Beaty was convicted of hitting and killing a pedestrian when he was driving under the influence.