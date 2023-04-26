COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Columbus man pleads guilty in a child porn case.

Wednesday morning, 35-year-old Joel Cypert plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. As part of the deal, one count of possessing child porn was dropped against him.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 12th. His sentence is expected to be between 15 and 30 years in federal prison.

Charges were filed against him in November, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported images of a young girl — involved in sex acts — were uploaded to a cloud-based storage service.

Investigators discovered the images had been uploaded from Cypert’s phone.