COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Columbus man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison Friday (7/21) for child sex crimes.

Photo Courtesy: CCSO

Kenneth W. Webber Jr., 65, of Columbus, pleaded guilty back in May of this year to rape, plus two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child less than 14 years of age. Webber has been in custody since 2016 when the case was first reported. He was detained at Larned State Hospital for treatment during a period of time in the case.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in their release that Webber’s court proceedings have been subject to multiple delays over the years, including changes in defense council.

Webber is awaiting transport to Kansas Department of Corrections while in Cherokee County Jail.