COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Columbus man who pleaded guilty to child exploitation now says he wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Joel Cypert is charged in Kansas federal court with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

At a hearing Thursday, a federal judge granted a motion to set aside the guilty plea Cypert entered in April. The judge also granted Cypert’s motion for a new attorney.

Cypert has asked the court for a mental evaluation. He filed these motions citing ineffective counsel. Cypert believes he was not of sound mind when the plea agreement was made and tells the court he was under emotional duress.

He is accused of using a 10-year-old girl to produce child pornography.