BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cloudy skies and spring rain showers do not dampen the memory of a sister, daughter, and a friend to so many people.

Jennifer Bryan Judd was fatally stabbed on May 11, 1992. No one has been brought to justice in the 31 years since Jennifer’s death and a $5,000 Kansas Bureau of Investigation reward remains active.

Amanda Davis and Kae Lani Bryan, Jennifer’s younger sisters, are reminded of how many of life’s milestones she has missed.

“We remember Jennifer every day,” Davis said. “I hope somebody will come forward – even if it’s small information – and go to the police. Our family grieves deeply every day.”

Amanda was a teenage bridesmaid and Kae Lani a flower girl, as Dale Bryan walked his oldest daughter down the aisle on May 2, 1992 to marry her high school sweetheart, Justin.

Jennifer, Amanda and Kae Lani Bryan.

On the day of her death, 20-year-old Jennifer spent the morning setting up the couple’s new home in Baxter Springs and attending to post-wedding activities. Thank-you cards for wedding gifts needed to be sent and her wedding dress cleaned and preserved for hopefully a future daughter’s wedding.

Justin Judd left home about 6:30 a.m. for his job in Riverton, Kan., about five miles away but he called Jennifer around 8:30 or 9 a.m. to bring him his lunch.

She never showed up.

Justin Judd got off work about 2:30 p.m. and found his wife’s body around 2:45 p.m. His sack lunch was in the front seat of her car.

Investigators said the newlywed bride died from multiple stab wounds to the chest at the couple’s duplex sometime before noon while her husband was at work.

She was not bound, and there was no evidence of sexual assault, but she did have defensive wounds to her hands. The knife handle had broken off during the assault and it was never located, according to investigators.

Gary Allen, former Baxter Springs police chief said on Thursday at the time of the slaying Justin Judd was cleared of any involvement.

“I think of her case often,” Allen said.

Allen, who has been out of law enforcement, said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation provides update on the case.

Messages left with the KBI were not returned.

Convicted rapist and murderer Jeremy Jones was once a “person of interest” in Judd’s slaying and he confessed to her killing. Investigators said the motive was unrequited love and he did live near the Judd’s duplex.

Jones publically recanted the confession.

Today, he sits on Alabama Death Row for the rape and murder of Lisa Nichols, of Turnerville, Ala.

“I listened to his confessions while investing the murders of Danny and Kathy Freeman,” said Gary Stansill, Craig County, Oklahoma investigator.

“It fit his pattern of assaults and killings on women,” Stansill said.

Stansill said in the video interview Alabama investigators asked Jones three questions on behalf of KBI.

“One question was why where there two knives used in the attack,” Stansill said. “He said, ‘one broke.” Gary Stansill, Craig County Investigator

Today Amanda will support Kae Lani as she takes the Fort Scott Community College Women’s softball team to the district tournament. The two sisters support each other’s milestones, whether it be a tournament trophy or Amanda’s two children’s academic and athletic honors. They believe Jennifer would have been there at the ballfield too.

If you have information on this case call the Baxter Springs Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800 KS CRIME (1-800-572-7463).