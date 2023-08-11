WEBB CITY, Mo. — Another year has passed and investigators and family members still search for answers in the disappearance of Tracy Pickett.

She was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Webb City on August 12th, 1992.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:30, in Spiva Park at 4th and Main in downtown Joplin.

Tracy Pickett was just 14 years old when she disappeared. The first three pictures seen below are of Tracy before her disappearance.

The last photo is an age progression photo created in 2018. Tracy would be 45 this year. Case investigators want to make sure Tracy is not forgotten.