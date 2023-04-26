MONETT, Mo. — Nearly 20 years after her body was found in her rural Monett home, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for the person, or people, responsible for the death of Linda Renay Witt.

“Basically what we have is she was found, again in her residence, near the front door,” said Brad A. DeLay, Lawrence County Sheriff.

Authorities say Linda Renay Witt came home from work around 2:00 pm on October 27th, 2004.

She was supposed to meet her sister that evening in Joplin to attend a party, but she never made it.

Her husband Kenneth Witt arrived home from work around 5:45 and found his wife’s truck still at their farmhouse.

When he opened the door he found his wife in their living room with an electrical cord knotted around her neck.

“Further investigation led them to find that she had received at least one pretty serious blow to the head but the actual autopsy had I believe determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation by strangulation which means she was probably strangled by that cord,” said DeLay.

According to Sheriff Brad Delay, to this day no motive has been established.

“There was no forced entry into the residence. Did not appear to be any type of robbery or burglary. Detectives went back a couple of different times and spoke with the husband and the family members, nothing was missing from the house. Her purse was still in her vehicle,” said DeLay.

On that same day Witt was found, authorities say a couple of thefts were reported in that immediate area.

“They were never able to link any of that together, again kind of left speechless as far as what happened. There were just basically just no extra clues around to pick up. They interviewed a couple of people and nothing just came from wishing on that,” said DeLay.

Again, nothing.

“We did preserve some evidence but again at this time nothing has come up on any type of hits or anything and again kind of like all the other cases, every once in and while we pick what we call a new lead but it’s not really a new lead it’s just something we’re revisiting because somebody else has heard something. And just like some of our other cases, ya know somebody out there obviously knows something. The whole situation is just unusual,” said DeLay.

If you have any information regarding the death of Linda Renay Witt, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 417-466-2131.