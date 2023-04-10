LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — More than 50 years have passed since a Lawrence County woman was last seen. It’s a case that continues to keep investigators questioning, “What happened?”

“It’s really strange that all of her personal stuff was there, even her own child was there. And you know, one of the strongest bonds out there is between a mother and her child. You just don’t see a mother picking up and leaving–especially a 2-year-old child that is incapable of taking care of themselves,” said Brad DeLay, Lawrence County Sheriff.

Christene Seal was a young mother at just 22 years old when she went missing nearly 51 years ago. Back in June 1972, she was last seen by her husband, Linn, in the couple’s mobile home in rural Verona.

He told authorities he left for work that morning around 8 — and Christene was asleep in their bed with the couple’s *then* two-year-old son. He said he came back less than 2-hours later to find their son alone and crying.

“Shortly after that the police, the Sheriff’s office I believe at the time had been called to report a missing person. The Sheriff’s office at the time went out there did their investigation, or started their investigation, continued the investigation, and essentially never found anything,” said Delay.

Current Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay points out that investigators back then didn’t have all the resources they have today.

“They certainly would not have had the tools or the investigative stuff that we have today to conduct those investigations, but I’m sure at the time they did absolutely everything that they could within their power. It went on for years and then I believe several years later, then Sheriff David Tatum opened up another case, or actually I guess re-opened the case whether it was cold or not at that time again, conducted more investigations, continued to look and search for leads and clues. And essentially came up with zero on that again,” said Delay.

Again… nothing.

“Unfortunately, none of the clues are ever brand new. It’s just old stuff that we’ve re-visited again, and we do always revisit it just in case we miss something or we missed a clue or we missed a word in a report or something along those lines but unfortunately, this is probably, to my knowledge, our oldest unsolved case,” Delay added.