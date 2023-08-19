Ginger May Hudson was last seen Aug. 19, 1993

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are reaching out to the public for any information that may help resolve the three-decade-old mystery of what happened to Ginger Hudson.

Hudson was a 33-year-old divorced mother of four, and was last seen on Aug. 19, 1993, at 3:30 p.m. outside her rural Crawford County home by a neighbor.

She normally left work at 3:30, but her time card showed she left an hour and a half early that day, according to published reports.

When her boyfriend came home at 7:30 p.m. Hudson was nowhere to be found but her purse and all her personal items were left behind. Her car was not parked in its usual spot, the front door which is normally kept locked, was unlocked, and Hudson had not left a note.

Authorities do suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Physical Description

Clothing: White sleeveless shirt; dark-colored shorts

Height: 5'4″

Weight: 145 – 155 lbs

Hair Color: Auburn

Eye Color: Hazel

Hazel Distinguishing Marks/Features: Surgical scar on the inside of bottom lip

Persons with information related to Hudson’s disappearance are urged to contact the KBI at `1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274. Information can also be submitted anonymously at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.