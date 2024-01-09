Indiana man found in rural Delaware County creek with five gunshot wounds to his head

JAY, Okla. – Delaware County Cold Case detectives are asking for the public’s help with information about a grisly homicide of an escaped Indiana prisoner who may have been blindfolded when someone unloaded five bullets to the back of his head.

The body of Wilson Henry Mattingly, 36, was found near Whitewater Bridge south of Grove on Nov. 25, 1972.

A 51-year-old typewritten autopsy report puts Mattingly’s time of death in the early morning hours or around noon on Thanksgiving Day.

Law enforcement officers pulled his body out of two feet of water around 10 a.m. on the Saturday after Thanksgiving that year.

Mattingly had five gunshot wounds to the back of his head right behind his left ear, according to the autopsy report (pictured below). One of those bullets severed his brainstem.

“The five gunshot wounds to the back of his (Mattingly’s) head suggest either a mob-style hit or something equally as sinister,” said Mark Wall, Delaware County Cold Case detective.

“The gunshot wounds on the autopsy suggest a small caliber gun was used,” Wall said.

Three of the bullets entered the brain, according to the 14-page report.

“I believe there was more than one killer.” Det. Mark Wall, Delaware County Cold Case Unit

The autopsy reports “death must have occurred fairly rapidly but may have been delayed five to 10 minutes” referring to the specific gunshot wound to the brainstem.

Abrasions on Mattingly’s eyelids are indicative that he “was forcibly held and presumably blindfolded.” Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Autopsy Report, Dec. 4, 1972

Wall questioned whether Mattingly’s death was connected with the Kansas City mafia infiltration into Grand Lake at that time.

Jess Roberts, the owner of the Mr. Yuk Club, was lured to a secluded location by a “friend” on March 16, 1972, where he was robbed and shot three times, once in the stomach and twice from behind.

The Mr. Yuk Club was considered a playground for the Kansas City mafia with its gambling and prostitution.

Barely alive, Roberts’s bullet-riddled body was dumped on the side of a road north of Cowskin Bridge where a passing motorist drove him straight to a Grove hospital.

Roberts survived and was the center of a federal investigation into the workings of Kansas City mobster, James S. “Jimmy” Duardi. The mafia planned to bribe law enforcement officials to bring in gambling and prostitution, according to published reports.

Roberts testified that for $1,000, law enforcement would look the other way when it came to his club, according to published reports.

“Mattingly’s death goes along with the timeframe,” Wall said.

Wall said Mattingly tested positive for Tuberculosis and would have been contagious for anyone to be around him.

The report showed “a considerable amount of gravel was found on and around the body, which was completely clothed, except for a heavy overcoat.”

The overcoat was found near the body along with a small caliber gun that law enforcement, at the time, said was not a homicide weapon, Wall said.

The autopsy reports Mattingly’s blood alcohol level measured .117 and stated he had quit drinking approximately three hours before his death.

Abrasions covered Mattingly’s 5-foot, 9-inch body especially both “upper eyelids,” according to the autopsy.

One of the more unusual markings on Mattingly’s body was a swastika tattoo within a circle on his left arm. Underneath the swastika is a tattoo depicting a red or iron cross covered with red flowers. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Autopsy Report, Dec. 4, 1972

Fingerprint ink was found on his fingertips and two faint blue tattoo markings were found on his genitals, the autopsy report stated.

What authorities do know is that in the days before his death, Mattingly either quit or was fired from his job at Everett Flowers Tank Company in Grove and left the area. He returned to Grove allegedly to collect a payroll check on Nov. 21 and the following day, he was seen at a local tavern, the Blue Note Lounge, according to published reports.

According to published reports, his severance pay was $272, but when authorities found him, he had 26 cents in his pocket.

Mattingly used his brother’s name since he had been on the run since April 1972 after escaping from the Posey County jail in Indiana. He was being held on burglary and conspiracy charges when he, and two other inmates, escaped the Indiana jail using a hacksaw that was smuggled in, according to published reports.

“My office is committed to solving cold cases – no matter how old they are,” said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

Since Beck took office, the Delaware County Cold Case Unit has had significant progress on three cases – Georgie Cannaday, Chris Teel, and Peggy Sweeten.

In the Teel case, investigators recovered Teel’s remains but continued to look for who was responsible for Teel’s death. In the Cannaday case, investigators considered the case solved but due to the deaths of the suspects, no charges could be filed. In the Sweeten case, investigators said the case was solved with the suicide of Jim Sweeten, Peggy’s former husband. But until Peggy Sweeten’s remains are recovered the case is not closed for Beck.

Beck said the Cold Case Unit continues to investigation the following cases.

Misty Dawn Faulkner

Doris Harris and Danny Oakley

Barbara Johnson-Willard

Johnnie Ball

Tyson Wright Timur Mardeyev

Michael Shane Chapman

Dustin Ray Carver

Thomas William Barkfelt

Aubrey Dameron

“If someone knows of a case not listed in the Cold Case Unit please contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s office,” Beck said.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest information as soon as it’s available. If you have information on Wilson Henry Mattingly’s death or any of the cold cases in Delaware and Ottawa County, please contact Mark Wall at (918) 253-4531.