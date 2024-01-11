NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Cold case detectives in Delaware County said they have a new lead in a 28-year-old missing person case, and it’s by far their strongest lead yet.
Barbara Johnson-Willard was just 29 years old when she disappeared in June 1996.
A woman who claims she witnessed what she calls a “gruesome crime” has now come forward. Cold case detectives said the witness feared for her life and has only recently contacted them because the person she says killed Johnson-Willard died in 2022.
We spoke with the Cold Case Unit Thursday and will bring you the latest on this investigation tonight on Local News at Six.