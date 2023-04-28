Ronnie Busick to be released on May 19

LEXINGTON, Okla. — Good behavior for a convict associated with the kidnapping of two Welch teens has earned the felon an early release, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday.

Ronnie Busick, who is now 71 years old, is set to be released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on May 19,

“His (Busick’s) actual release date is May 21, however, because that is a Sunday, he will be getting out May 19,” said Kay Thompson, Director of Communications for Oklahoma’s DOC, in an email.

Busick received credit for time served in jail, while awaiting trial, and has since been receiving accelerated credits, she said.

“Currently, he is getting 60 days a month credit,” according to Thompson’s email addressing Busick’s early release.

He was sentenced in 2020 to a 10-year prison sentence and five years of probation on a reduced charge of accessory to murder for his involvement with the disappearance and presumed deaths of 16-year-old best friends Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

At the time of Busick’s sentencing, prosecutors promised his decade-long sentence would be cut in half if he told investigators where the girls’ remains are located.

Busick repeatedly said he does not know where Lauria and Ashley’s remains are located.

During a competency hearing, testimony showed Busick sustained a gunshot wound to his head in 1978. The bullet penetrated the brain material, and fragments went to other parts of his brain, testimony showed. He also had a lower-than-average IQ, according to testimony.

Prosecutors argued “a traumatic brain injury does not mean incompetence,” testimony showed.

However, Busick did tell investigators about his conversations with David Pennington, one of the other suspects in the case, which lead investigators to search several abandoned storm and root cellars in the Picher area for the girls’ remains.

Busick deflected all accusations, saying Warren “Phil” Welch and Pennington were the masterminds behind the Dec. 30, 1999, bloodbath that took the lives of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the subsequent kidnapping and presumed deaths of the teens.

Autopsy reports show Danny and Kathy Freeman were both fatally shot in the head. Kathy’s body was discovered immediately after the fire was extinguished. Danny’s body was not discovered until the next day after authorities released the crime scene to the family.

Lauria Bible’s parents, Jay and Lorene, were searching for signs of their daughter in the rubble when they discovered another body. That body turned out to be Danny Freeman.

Investigators believe the trio used gasoline to set Freeman’s mobile home on fire.

When the shooting started, Lauria and Ashley ran out the back door, which was next to Ashley’s bedroom, and hid in a field, said Craig County investigator Gary Stansill in a 2020 interview.

Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Tammy Ferrari and Stansill have worked tirelessly for years trying to locate the girls’ remains.

After the mobile home was set ablaze, the girls fled into the open field and tried to escape before they were corralled, captured and kidnapped, he said.

Stansill said the terrified girls ran in opposite directions in the open field trying to escape the men.

Welch and Pennington were overheard calling the victims “two little @#$%!*” several years after the crime, according to an arrest affidavit filed in April 2018. Witnesses also said the men said that “if they wouldn’t have taken off running … they would still be alive,” the affidavit states. Ronnie Busick, probable cause affidavit, April 2018

After the girls were captured, investigators believe they were bound with a rope Pennington and Welch had taken from Danny and Kathy’s bedroom and socks were stuffed into their mouths.

Court documents show the teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, raped, and killed, and their bodies thrown into a Picher area mine pit.

Welch died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and Pennington died in a drug-related death.