PICHER, Okla. – State Rep. Steve Bashore voiced his displeasure with the release of a convicted felon who took part in a quadruple murder in Craig County and the kidnapping of two teenage girls.

Bashore, R-Miami, whose district covers Ottawa County and parts of Craig and Delaware counties is home to Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. The 16-year-old best friends disappeared on Dec. 30, 1999, and are presumed dead.

Ronnie Busick, 71, will be released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on May 19. He pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to a 10-year prison sentence on a reduced charge of accessory to felony murder to the brutal slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of Lauria and Ashley.

Busick repeatedly said he does not know where Lauria and Ashley’s remains are located.

“I would ask decision makers and those who prosecuted this individual, what would you say to the families?” Bashore said in a prepared statement.

Bashore proposed the question “What if these heinous acts impacted your loved ones and your families? Would the outcome be different?”

Busick was credited with three years of time served in the Craig County jail and good behavior shaved off five years from the 10-year sentence.

‘There are individuals currently serving lengthier sentences in our state prisons who will continue doing so for much lower level crimes,” Bashore said.

Releasing Busick is horrific for the families and an absolute travesty, he said.

“I spoke with Lisa Bible-Broderick, Lauria’s cousin, yesterday regarding the release of this admitted heinous felon,” Bashore said. “The family was completely caught off guard by this news and learned about it through media.”

Brodrick, who has spearheaded a social media platform dedicated to Lauria and Ashley’s case, pleaded for the site’s 31,000 followers to contact Gov. Kevin Stitt and ask him to intervene and keep Busick locked up behind bars.

“Today’s events should be enough to show anyone that we have to do better for our children! Oklahoma our children aren’t safe when predators are allowed back on the streets so fast!” “23 years, 5 months, and 2 days of us, Lauria Bible’s family searching for her and the only man still alive that took part is out of prison in less than three years!!” Facebook: Find Lauria Bible – BBI, May 1, 2023

Busick will have 24 hours after his release to report for supervised probation, which will last for one year, according to Bashore’s office.

Also part of the plea agreement mandates Busick would be on a five-year suspended sentence when released from prison.

Court documents show the teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher by Busick, Phil Welch, Jr. and David Pennington, where they were bound, tortured, raped, and killed, and their bodies thrown into a Picher area mine pit.

Welch died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and Pennington died in a drug-related death.