PICHER, Okla. — Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard is calling for state legislatures to toughen the sentencing requirements for the criminal charge of “accessory to felony” after learning of the impending release of convict Ronnie Busick.

Ballard prosecuted Busick, the last known living person involved in the quadruple slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman at their Welch residence, and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of their 16-year-old daughter Ashley and her best friend Lauria Bible.

Busick, 71, will be released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on May 19. He pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a reduced charge of accessory to felony murder, for the slayings of the Freeman family and the presumed deaths of Lauria and Ashley.

Ronnie Busick

Busick was credited with time served in the Craig County jail and good behavior shaved off five years from the 10-year sentence.

Court documents show the teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher by Busick, Phil Welch, Jr. and David Pennington, where they were bound, tortured, raped, and killed, and their bodies thrown into a Picher area mine pit.

Busick’s upcoming release has sparked an outcry from the Bible and Freeman families.

“As I have throughout this case, I stand with the families in seeking justice and the girls’ location,” Ballard said in a prepared statement.

“We agree with the families; five years behind bars is nothing compared to the loss of young lives and the resulting life sentence of grief from losing a loved one,” Ballard said. “It’s nothing compared to decades of not knowing where the girls’ bodies were dumped. Of wanting desperately to bring them home to rest.”

Ballard said lax sentencing laws camouflage the reality of how much of a sentence may actually be served.

The crime “accessory to felony” is a felony offense and should “absolutely be an 85% crime.” Ballard said.

At the end of the day, there is no amount of prison time we would consider fair or just for the man who helped kidnap, abuse, and ultimately murder 16-year-olds Lauria and Ashley, he said.

“I hope shining a light on this case will move legislators to put it on the list of crimes that require the offender to serve 85% of their sentence before they can begin earning ‘good’ time that lets them lose early,” Ballard said. Matt Ballard, prepared statment released May 8

Ballard also has the support of the state’s Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, who released a letter dated May 5 to the Bible family that he will “assist any legislator who might wish to draft a bill addressing this clear problem.”

Rep. Steve Bashore, whose district includes Ottawa County and parts of Craig and Delaware counties appears to be ready to pick up the torch.

Bashore has reached out to Gov. Kevin Still and Drummond.

“I realize we have laws in place that give prosecutors and judges great discretion in charging and sentencing people, but there are many people serving time in our state prisons with much lengthier sentences for much lower-level crimes. I just cannot let this release happen without trying to do everything I can to stop it,” Bashore said in a prepared statement.

PLEA CONDITIONS

The other two suspects in the case, Phil Welch, and David Pennington, are deceased.

The plea agreement of 10 years could have been reduced to a five-year sentence if Busick would have told investigators the whereabouts of Lauria and Ashley’s remains.

Busick repeatedly said he doesn’t know their whereabouts and has also passed a polygraph test indicating he doesn’t know where Lauria and Ashley’s remains are located.

Ballard said investigators believe Busick revealed what he can remember.

“Long-term drug use and brain damage severely diminished his mental faculties,” Ballard said. “A root cellar and several mineshafts Busick described were located using his information and descriptions.”

Excavation experts say the site holding the girls’ bodies may have been disturbed over the years by collapses of underground areas or the water that runs constantly below Picher, he said.

Craig County investigator Gary Stansill and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agent Tammy Ferrari have worked tirelessly in following up on leads to locate the girls’ remains, including several locations identified by Busick while he was behind bars.

“Stansill and Ferrari are still not calling it quits,” Ballard said. “They didn’t stop looking when Busick was sentenced; his release won’t deter them from continuing to try and bring the girls home.”

BUSICK’S RELEASE

Busick will have 24 hours after his release to report for supervised probation, which will last for one year. Also part of the plea agreement mandates Busick will be on a five-year suspended sentence when released from prison.

“He (Busick) is also allowed to move out of state, however, under an Interstate Compact,” said Kay Thompson, Department of Corrections spokeswoman. “He (Busick) would be assigned to that state’s probation office.”

Busick is allowed to get a travel pass to go out of state through his probation officer, she said.