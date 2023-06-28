JAY, Okla. – Delaware County authorities plan to dig through mountains of evidence boxes searching for a rug that was wrapped around the decomposing body of a woman killed in 1973.

The body of Georgie Cannady, 48, was found on June 28, 1973, rolled up in a rug in an upstairs bedroom of her rural Jay home. Investigators believe due to the body’s level of decomposition she had been there perhaps five to seven days. Temps in northeastern Oklahoma were in the 90s on the day she was found.

The autopsy report showed she was strangled, according to a June 30, 1973, Tulsa World story.

“I don’t care if an unsolved case is 50 years old or five days old,” said Sheriff James Beck. “We made a commitment to look at all these unsolved cases.”

With the Cannaday case, Beck and Mark Wall, Cold Case Unit detective are starting from scratch in an attempt to solve the case.

“Georgie Cannaday may be the oldest unsolved murder in Delaware County,” Wall said.

Decades-old cases are being solved with the advancement of DNA, he said.

Bill Loux, a Delaware County sheriff discovered Cannady’s body after an insurance investigator went to her home and became suspicious when she failed to answer the door, according to the story.

Reportedly Loux kicked open the back door and found Cannady’s remains. A small amount of blood was discovered on the nearby bed, according to published reports.

Patricia Wickham, Georgie’s great-niece, was 15 when Georgie was killed.

Wickham said she remembers talking to law enforcement about the slaying.

“I am glad the case is being reopened,” said Wickham, who lives in Eucha.

Wickham, along with her mother and father, had the dubious chore of cleaning up the crime scene.

“I remember there being blood in the bathtub, which was downstairs, the stairs and upstairs,” Wickham said.

In 2008 a family moved into the old Cannaday home and contacted the Delaware County Sheriff’s office after they discovered what they believed was blood on some floorboards. Testing of the boards came back negative for blood, records show.

In the days preceding Georgie’s murder, two men showed up at Wickham’s house telling Georgie there was a light on in her attic and she needed to go back to her home and turn off the light, she said.

“She told them to ‘get out of here’ and she wasn’t very nice to them,” Wickham said.

No one was ever charged or arrested for Georgie’s death.

However, Wickham said there were two men who were interviewed by the police.

Since the men were never charged, their names are not listed in any public records.

Wall said one of the suspects was sentenced to prison in the 1980s for assault with intent to kill and solicitation of murder.

Wickham approached the girlfriend of one of the suspects and questioned her about Georgie’s death.

“I was told he (the boyfriend) didn’t kill Georgie, but he was there when she was killed,” Wickham said.

Deputies ruled out burglary or robbery because the house showed no signs of being ransacked or breaking and entering, according to the news article.

But there were rumors Georgie’s dad, George Cannaday, had money hidden in the two-story farmhouse.

Years later after the Cannaday home was sold, the new owners were remodeling and jewelry was found in the chimney, Wickham said.

Named after her father, the unmarried woman was one of eight children, who rarely left the home. The elder Cannaday died three months earlier. Georgie cared for her father until he died at the age 99 at his house in rural Delaware County about five miles north of Jay.

“I remember the day I found out she was killed,” said Mary Thurman, Cannaday’s former neighbor.

“I was walking down a dirt road, picking blackberries and a neighbor stopped me and told me,” said Thurman, who was 9 years old at the time.

Georgie was described as “tough” but “an all-around nice person.”

The women both agreed the killer or killers might be someone Georgie knew and that she would “never be alone with a man.”

“Including her brothers-in-law,” Thurman said. “She wouldn’t let anyone in the house she didn’t know.”

After Georgie’s murder all the neighbors started locking their doors, she said. “I am still spooked by her death.”

Thurman has fond memories of her friend.

“She taught me how to sew,” Thurman said. “We were working on a quilt together at the time of her murder.”

Thurman said she still sleeps with that same quilt.

“I think of her every time I pull the quilt out,” Thurman said.

If you have information on Georgie Cannaday’s death please reach out to Mark Wall at (918) 253-4531 or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.