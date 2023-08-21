JAY, Okla. – A cell phone belonging to Jim Sweeten is now in possession of a federal agency in hopes of finding answers to questions regarding the disappearance and presumed death of Sweeten’s first wife – Peggy.

Jim Sweeten, 79, killed himself just three days after state and local authorities searched Grand Lake for Peggy’s body.

“No Comment.” Debra Sweeten, Aug. 21, 2023 when asked about the cell phone contents, or Jim’s possible involvement with Peggy Sweeten’s disappearance.

Homeland Security Investigations has Jim Sweeten’s cell phone looking for evidence to explain his suicide, or connect him to, or clear him of, his first wife’s disappearance, said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

Jim was considered by Delaware County authorities as a “person of interest” in the disappearance and presumed death of Peggy Sweeten. Debra Sweeten, Jim’s widow, is not a “person of interest” or a suspect in the disappearance of Peggy Sweeten, according to authorities.

Cold Case Detective Mark Wall said on Monday he is expecting to receive the results this week.

Jim Sweeten’s Final Day

On the morning of May 18, Jim Sweeten called the Weslaco, Texas Police Department at 8:05 a.m. saying he was going to harm himself. Police arrived at the residence and when they could not find him, they searched an outbuilding and found his body.

Reportedly he left a suicide note.

Wall declined to release the details of the note saying it could jeopardize the investigation.

Peggy and Jim Sweeten

Jim Sweeten was working as a superintendent at a Kansas school when Peggy disappeared. He told investigators many times he had returned from an educational conference and found a note, reportedly written by Peggy, saying she was leaving her marriage of 33 years to be with a man she met online.

Authorities poked holes in Sweeten’s alibi and were closing in at the time of Jim Sweeten’s suicide, said Mark Wall, Delaware County Cold Case investigator. The United School Administrators of Kansas confirmed the only conference held in January 1998 was two weeks after Peggy disappeared, he said.

Peggy Sweeten was last seen on Jan. 13, 1998. The 52-year-old, former special education teacher and grandmother, disappeared from her Grand Lake residence without a trace, leaving her car, clothing, photos and personal mementos behind.

Recent leads prompted a search of the waters near a Grand Lake boat dock in May, adjacent to where Jim and Peggy Sweeten once lived. Dive teams brought up a partial 55-gallon drum, but no remains were discovered.

Jim and Debra Sweeten were involved in an extramarital affair, according to a 2011 search warrant.

Jim filed for divorce on Feb. 9, 1998, less than a month after Peggy’s disappearance and was granted an uncontested divorce on April 6, 1998. Debra also divorced her husband in April 1998 and in June 1998 she and Jim moved in together at the Grand Lake house Jim and Peggy owned. The couple got married on Dec. 27, 1998, in Las Vegas, according to the search warrant.

Peggy’s family, who attended the search of Grand Lake, was disappointed her remains were not found and they made no secret they believed Jim was responsible for Peggy’s disappearance and presumed death. They still hold out hope she will one day be found.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation please reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff at (918) 253-4531, the Community Crisis Center at (918) 253-3939 in Jay or (918) 787-5381 in Grove.