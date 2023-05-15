Authorities seen at Grand Lake on Monday, May 15th, 2023.

GROVE, Okla. — The murky Grand Lake waters failed to provide answers on Monday on the whereabouts of a missing Grove woman.

With snakes lurking nearby, divers jumped into 15 feet of water off a boat dock at Four Season Resort on Grand Lake to retrieve a 55-gallon tub that investigators believed contained the remains of Peggy Sweeten.

Peggy and Jim Sweeten lived at the lake house when Peggy, 52, went missing on Jan. 13, 1998. The former special education teacher and grandmother disappeared from her Grand Lake residence without a trace, leaving her car, clothing, photos and personal mementos behind.

Authorities say Jim Sweeten “is a person of interest” in her 25-year disappearance. Several messages left for Jim Sweeten and his current wife Debra were not returned.

“He had a couple of motives – money and his girlfriend.” Mark Wall, Cold Case Investigator

Peggy Sweeten

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirmed after several different dives and searches of the barrel and the area surrounding it there were no remains.

Beck met with Peggy Sweeten’s family at the site and delivered the heartbreaking news.

Through a message sent through his family, Patrick Sweeten declined to comment on Monday’s developments.

“The bottom of the barrel remains stuck to the lake bottom, but divers were able to pull up the sides of the barrel,” Beck said.

Beck has several nagging questions about the barrel and how divers found it intact near the boat ramp.

When first located the barrel was standing upright partially submerged in the Grand Lake cove.

“Something had to weigh it down for it to be upright all these years,” Beck said. “What probably has happened is whatever has weighted it down has been has been washed away into the lake.”

Delaware County Cold Case Investigator Mark Wall and Beck said other information has been brought to light, hopefully providing other leads to pursue in this case.

In the weeks after Peggy disappeared, Jim filed for divorce and moved in with a woman he was reportedly having an affair with – Debra Hammond.

He also built an outside shed where at one time cadaver dogs “hit” on a spot of possible human remains.

Wall said he wants to revisit the shed and bring out a new team of cadaver dogs and reinvestigate Jim and Peggy’s former residence with a forensic luminol test that is able to detect trace amounts of blood.

“A luminol test can still show up something after all of these years,” Wall said.

Jim refused to submit to a polygraph test and refused to allow a non-invasive search of his property and thought “he should consult an attorney,” when questioned in 2011 by investigators, according to a search warrant.

“James appeared to be deceptive and evasive” and “appeared to be attempting to find out how far the investigation had progressed” and what the investigators knew and “what direction the investigation was headed,” the search warrant stated.

