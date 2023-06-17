JAY — The Delaware County Cold Case Unit is following up on a new tip in the disappearance of a Jay woman who has been missing for 27 years.

Barbara “Bobbie” Johnson-Willard Missing persons poster

Barbara Johnson-Willard was just 29 years old when she was reported missing from her Jay home on June 17, 1996. She has now been missing nearly as long as she was alive.

“We received a tip, and we are vetting the tip to see if it’s credible,” said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck. “We are actively pursuing our cold cases.”

After receiving the lead, Cold Case detective, Mark Wall, said he has conducted two interviews and has six more scheduled.

Wall and Beck both declined to provide specific information regarding the tip.

“Bobbie’s” disappearance

Bobbie was her nickname, and she left behind two daughters when she disappeared. She was described as a small woman, at just 5’5″ tall and weighing 105 pounds.

Authorities say Bobbie was last seen leaving her niece’s house after watching a movie. She worked at the Simmons poultry processing plant and it was only after she failed to show up to work and pick up her paycheck that she was reported missing.

Ten days after she was last seen, her red Mercury Cougar was found in a ravine near Colcord in southern Delaware County.

Investigators said the distinctive smell of human decay emanated from the trunk of Bobbie’s car. Officers discovered skin tissue in the trunk of the vehicle and cigarette butts in the ashtray.

According to the Charley Project, a national database of missing persons’ cases, investigators also discovered shreds of clothing in the trunk and gas tank. And although automotive fluid or an accelerant was found on the outside of Willard’s car, Wall says, “There was never any attempt to set the car on fire.”

“One witness described seeing a man with an ‘afro-like hairstyle’ in the car and outside the car,” Wall said.

The main suspect in her disappearance

A serial rapist and convicted felon, John Lee Weeks, 56, formerly of Gentry, Ark., worked with Bobbie at the Simmons poultry plant. He was charged in 2010 with first-degree murder in Willard’s death.

John Weeks, Kansas Department of Corrections

Weeks and Willard briefly worked together at a poultry processing plant before she went missing. According to testimony given during a preliminary hearing in his murder case, a human resources employee at that plant stated that neither Weeks nor Willard returned to work after clocking out on June 14.

Fingerprints matching Weeks were found in the driver’s side area of Willard’s car, according to court records. Weeks’ DNA, according to testimony given by a state criminologist, matched two cigarette butts taken from the front ashtray of Willard’s vehicle.

Weeks was convicted in 1983 of rape in Benton County, Ark., court records show.

He is currently in Lansing (Kan.) Correctional Facility serving a 44 1/2 year sentence after being convicted in Lyon County, Kansas on three counts each of aggravated kidnapping, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Three different young women reported being raped in the Emporia, Kansas area in 1999. All three women, one of them just 16 years old at the time, reported similar stories and each woman made the brave choice to report the sexual assault. Officials believe the DNA linked Weeks to the crime.

Weeks was originally sentenced to 1,856 years in prison. He appealed that sentence and was instead given 534 months.

The case against Weeks for the murder of Johnson-Willard was eventually dropped. Prosecutors said at the time there was an issue with the case.

Still missing

The Johnson-Willard case is still considered a missing persons case according to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, database.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s office at (918) 253-4531.