JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before midnight, a Joplin convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.

On August 14th, law enforcement received a call – reporting an armed robbery at Mac’s Stop convenience store at 13th and Range Line.

Joplin Police say before midnight, a man wearing dark clothing, a face covering, and gloves entered the convenience store, and pointed a handgun at employees, demanding money.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Joplin Police Department at (417)-623-3131.