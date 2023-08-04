BAXTER SPRIGS, Kan. — Officers arrested a fugitive from Chetopa, Kansas in Baxter Springs after a months-long search by authorities.

Friday morning, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from Baxter Springs PD searched a hotel room in Baxter Springs after learning Ernest Wayne Moore Jr., 51, was hiding there.

Last December, Moore pleaded guilty in Cherokee County District Court to burglary, theft, and property damage. He was in custody at the time of the guilty plea. However, he was ordered to be released until his sentencing this past March, but Moore did not appear for court and has been on the run ever since.

Southeast Kansas authorities searched the hotel room and located Moore behind a shower curtain, CCSO said. He was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and is being held without bond.