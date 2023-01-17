CRESTLINE, Kan. — A man was killed Monday evening in a gun battle with Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies.

The man was killed around 5 p.m., according to a release by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched southeast of Crestline after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at residents. Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect driving a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he fled into a field and began firing upon deputies before exiting the truck. While continuing to shoot at deputies, the man ran from his truck. Officers returned fire.

The man’s body was located at a tree line nearby, the release states.

No law enforcement officers sustained physical injuries during the gunfire.

As standard protocol, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will look into the incident.