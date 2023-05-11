JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police said a man with active felony warrants shot himself as officers attempted to apprehend him early this morning.

Around 12:24 AM, officers with the Joplin Police Department received information about a Kansas man wanted for child sex crimes sitting inside his vehicle in the Planet Fitness parking lot. That man, Andrew Hegwald, 36, of Chanute, Kansas has active felony warrants out of Neosho County, Kansas for statutory rape and child molestation.

As officers approached Hegwald’s vehicle police say he grabbed a handgun and shot himself. Hegwald was given first aid at the scene and then taken to Freeman Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

More details are expected as the investigation continues to unfold.