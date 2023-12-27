CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is under arrest, charged with drunk driving in a police pursuit that lasted nearly 40 miles.

Jasper County deputies say they attempted to pull over Michael Elliot, 20, for traffic violations in south Carthage early Tuesday morning. Authorities said he fled, driving at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. Elliot allegedly knocked over a stop sign during the pursuit, which lasted 38 miles.

He’s charged with DWI, driving while revoked, speeding, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of injury/death. Elliot is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.