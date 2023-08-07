CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man convicted of killing another man during a police chase will spend the rest of his life in prison.

After a two-day trial in June, a jury found Kenton Cowgill, 38, guilty of second-degree murder, along with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and drug trafficking.

And Monday, Jasper County Judge Dean Dankelson sentenced Cowgill to life in prison for second-degree murder, 15 years for driving while intoxicated, 7 years for resisting arrest, and 15 years for drug trafficking.

The charges and conviction stem from a police chase in July 2021. That’s when police say Cowgill led them on a pursuit that ended in a crash at 7th and Duquesne – killing former MSSU professor Robert McDermid. All the charges will run consecutively.

Cowgill did ask for a new trial, but that request was denied.