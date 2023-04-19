SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Carthage man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for sexually exploiting a Michigan child he met online, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore.

Charles Kuentzel, 26, was sentenced to 24 years and five months in federal prison without parole – followed by 20 years of supervised probation when he gets out of prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Kuentzel pleaded guilty back in September of last year to admitting to using a child victim to produce child pornography over the course of approximately eight months.

Authorities were first alerted to Kuentzel’s inappropriate online relationship through the child’s mother (identified as Jane Doe 1 in court documents). Doe contacted Michigan law enforcement prompting an investigation.

The child told investigators she and Kuentzel met in a public Discord game server. They also exchanged sexually explicit images.

A search of Kuentzel’s address in August 2021 turned up a cell phone and microSD card containing numerous images of the first child victim, and additional child pornography from another victim (identified as Jane Doe 2) he met online through Omegle.

Tuesday’s sentence includes a sentencing enhancement for Kuentzel’s pattern of illegal sexual conduct, the US Attorney’s release continued.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the FBI, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Canton, Mich., Police Department.