CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man pleads guilty in a 2019 murder case.

Today (1/8), Mason Roach, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder.

As part of the plea deal, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped against him and prosecutors agreed not to recommend more than 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 1.



Roach was originally charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action for the December 2019 shooting death of Jonathan Powell, 36.

Powell was found at the Westside Mini Storage units suffering from three gunshot wounds.

Police said Roach shot Powell out of jealousy after he found messages between Powell and a woman. That woman was a witness to the shooting.

Roach was captured in Oklahoma about a month after the shooting.