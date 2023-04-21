CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is facing federal charges after a multi-state cyber investigation.

James Allen Beam, 35, is facing child pornography charges in an online case that dealt with the Kik social media platform.

A couple of weeks ago, an investigator out of Fresno, California made contact online — where Beam allegedly shared explicit images and said he wanted to quote, “Abduct and rape a child.”

The Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force joined the case — which led to Beam’s arrest Thursday night.